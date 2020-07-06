Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Declines By 44.6%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TUFN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 7,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

