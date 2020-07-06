Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Declines By 48.4%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 158,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:SI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $252.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $166,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

