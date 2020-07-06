Short Interest in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Decreases By 41.6%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Quintana Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Shares of QES stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,316. The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Quintana Energy Services worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.