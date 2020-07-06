Short Interest in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Drops By 38.7%

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 450,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 309.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

MRCC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

