Short Interest in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Drops By 47.8%

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 691,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $1,409,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.51. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 136.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

