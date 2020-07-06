Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Increases By 24.8%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,733. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 109,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

