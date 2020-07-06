Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Drops By 29.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after acquiring an additional 723,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,524 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 848,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. 219,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

