Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 44.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,445.53% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in electroCore by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.