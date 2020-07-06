Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Grows By 20.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ekso Bionics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 13,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,047. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

