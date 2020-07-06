Short Interest in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Declines By 46.0%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dixie Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

DXYN remained flat at $$1.01 on Monday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

