Short Interest in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Increases By 44.0%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $4,993,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151,966 shares of company stock valued at $126,300,321 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 37.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $88.78. 241,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,897. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

