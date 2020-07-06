Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Declines By 30.7%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,827. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 262.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.17. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.