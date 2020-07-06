Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declines By 23.6%

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 107,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.32. 1,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,925. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

