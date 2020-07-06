Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Drops By 35.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canterbury Park in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPHC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.00. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

