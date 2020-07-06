Selfkey (KEY) Reaches One Day Volume of $320,631.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Binance and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $320,631.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.04 or 0.05146340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,101,465,841 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

