Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.12. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 74,852 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

