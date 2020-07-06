Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.95). Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:R traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

