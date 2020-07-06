Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

RYAAY opened at $66.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

