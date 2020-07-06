RPICoin Reaches Market Cap of $26,143.28 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market cap of $26,143.28 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053022 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 980,415,486 coins and its circulating supply is 940,403,550 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

