Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €4.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.34 ($4.88).

ETR CBK opened at €4.13 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($7.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.77 and a 200-day moving average of €4.40.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

