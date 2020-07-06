Refereum (RFR) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Refereum has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $22,303.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

