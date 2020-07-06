RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) Critical Analysis

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 81.82 -$12.19 million N/A N/A RealReal $318.04 million 3.89 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -7.22

MobileSmith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MobileSmith and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A RealReal 0 4 13 0 2.76

RealReal has a consensus price target of $18.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92% RealReal -34.19% -60.41% -26.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal beats MobileSmith on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

