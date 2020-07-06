Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

