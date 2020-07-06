Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

