Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.53). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $790.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amol Chaubal sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $29,757.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $530,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,822 shares of company stock worth $2,148,409 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Quanterix by 168.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

