Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCYO. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

