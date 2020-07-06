Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.76. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.
Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.
