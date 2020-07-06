Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.76. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.