ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. State Street Corp grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 77.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.