Primecoin Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $996,549.22 and $5,157.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,401,223 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

