Primas (PST) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00467212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.