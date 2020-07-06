Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. 21,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,804. The company has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.26. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

