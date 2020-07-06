Polymath Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $2.74 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, UEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00467212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005873 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,070,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

