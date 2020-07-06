Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $621,542.44

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $621,542.44 and $7,441.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00747397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00180317 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000679 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,465,266 coins and its circulating supply is 419,204,830 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

