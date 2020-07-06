Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) fell 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 229,899 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 215,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

