PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Update

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $133.09. 90,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

