Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

