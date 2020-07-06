Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00170225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00110222 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

