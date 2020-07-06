Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 20,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.90. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

