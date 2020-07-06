Parkgene (GENE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $19,150.74 and $5.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.01978167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110342 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.