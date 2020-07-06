Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.28

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.72 or 0.05139287 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,861,598 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

