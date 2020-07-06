Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $92.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

