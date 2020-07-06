Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $857,675.58 and $490,384.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00169737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109939 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

