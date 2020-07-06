Opacity Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $939,651.03 and $36,203.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

