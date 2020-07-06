Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.11

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 482232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.