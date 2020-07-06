Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.93. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 56.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 201,877 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 33,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. 39,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.00. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.