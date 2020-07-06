Nord/LB Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($57.30).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €56.30 ($63.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($65.17). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

