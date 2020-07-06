Norbord (NYSE:OSB) PT Raised to $45.00 at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target raised by CIBC from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 154,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $30,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Norbord by 341.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,890 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

