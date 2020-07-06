Noir (NOR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $595.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $317,991.28 and approximately $595.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00170225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00110222 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,335,942 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

