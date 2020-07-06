Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Nike were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $191,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.83. 2,246,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,012. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

