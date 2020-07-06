National Bank Financial Analysts Give Semafo (TSE:SMF) a C$6.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 target price on Semafo (TSE:SMF) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Semafo from a buy rating to a tender rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semafo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

Shares of Semafo stock opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. Semafo has a one year low of C$1.57 and a one year high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$165.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

