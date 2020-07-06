MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.70. MYOS shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 33,593 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MYOS had a negative net margin of 353.71% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

